Overview of Dr. Kimberly Lemaster, MD

Dr. Kimberly Lemaster, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Lemaster works at Novant Health Waverly Pediatrics & Primary Care in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.