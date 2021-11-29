Overview

Dr. Kimberly Lerner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Lerner works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.