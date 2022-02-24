Overview of Dr. Kimberly Les, MD

Dr. Kimberly Les, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Les works at Beaumont Orthopedic Oncology - Royal Oak in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.