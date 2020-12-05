Overview

Dr. Kimberly Liang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Liang works at UPMC Lupus Center Of Excellence in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.