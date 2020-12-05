See All Rheumatologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Kimberly Liang, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Liang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Liang works at UPMC Lupus Center Of Excellence in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UPMC Lupus Center of Excellence
    3708 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 586-3550
  2. 2
    UPMC Lupus Center of Excellence
    5889 Forbes Ave Ste 220, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 586-3550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lupus
Osteoporosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Lupus
Osteoporosis
Sjögren's Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 05, 2020
    Dr. Liang is very thorough, caring, and intelligent. She took my concerns seriously. She followed up on all of the labs she ordered, including normal results. I felt I could trust her completely to take care of me.
    — Dec 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Liang, MD
    About Dr. Kimberly Liang, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871566505
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    • Mayo Medical School
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liang works at UPMC Lupus Center Of Excellence in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Liang’s profile.

    Dr. Liang has seen patients for Lupus and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

