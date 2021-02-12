Overview of Dr. Kimberly Limbo, MD

Dr. Kimberly Limbo, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Limbo works at Huntsville Hospital Ped NEU in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.