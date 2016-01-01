Dr. Kimberly Delapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Delapp, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Delapp, MD
Dr. Kimberly Delapp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Delapp works at
Dr. Delapp's Office Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group24600 W 127th St Bldg B Ste 200, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 961-9485
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group100 Spalding Dr Ste 406, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 961-9485
-
3
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group6701 US Highway 34 Ste B, Oswego, IL 60543 Directions (630) 961-9485
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delapp?
About Dr. Kimberly Delapp, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1679990121
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delapp accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delapp works at
Dr. Delapp has seen patients for Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delapp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.