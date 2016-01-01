See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Plainfield, IL
Dr. Kimberly Delapp, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Delapp, MD

Dr. Kimberly Delapp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Delapp works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Oswego, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delapp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    24600 W 127th St Bldg B Ste 200, Plainfield, IL 60585 (630) 961-9485
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    100 Spalding Dr Ste 406, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 961-9485
  3. 3
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    6701 US Highway 34 Ste B, Oswego, IL 60543 (630) 961-9485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Kimberly Delapp, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679990121
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

