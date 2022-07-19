Overview

Dr. Kimberly Liu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Liu works at EvergreenHealth Primary Care - Redmond Bella Bottega in Redmond, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.