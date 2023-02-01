Dr. Kimberly Loar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Loar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Loar, MD
Dr. Kimberly Loar, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Loar's Office Locations
Texas Oncology- North Austin12221 Renfert Way Ste 300, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5211Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Oncology - South Austin4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5212Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loar and the entire surgical team did an exemplary job throughout my LEEP procedure. The care that I received from the individual who walked me back to the nurses, the anesthesiologist, and the doctor went beyond my expectations. Dr. Loar is a top oncologist in Austin area, takes time to actively listen to concerns, and genuinely cares about her patients. I highly recommend her to anyone needing specialized gynecological/oncology treatment.
About Dr. Kimberly Loar, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loar speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Loar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.