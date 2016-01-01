Dr. Kimberly Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Ma, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Ma, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Ma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Primary Care at South Lake Union1959 NE Pacific 3 St Fl SW, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
-
2
UW Medicine Primary Care at Factoria3823 172nd St NE, Arlington, WA 98223 DirectionsSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ma?
About Dr. Kimberly Ma, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1942418504
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ma using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.