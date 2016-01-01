Overview

Dr. Kimberly Ma, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Ma works at Primary Care at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA with other offices in Arlington, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

