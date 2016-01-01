Dr. Mathos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimberly Mathos, DO
Dr. Kimberly Mathos, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Mathos' Office Locations
Center for Psychatric and Chemical Dependency Services3501 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 246-5670
Community Counseling Center2201 E State St, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 981-7141
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
