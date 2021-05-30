See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Kimberly Matzie, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (70)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Matzie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.

Dr. Matzie works at Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA, Alexandria, VA and Gainesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fairfax Colorectal Surgery
    2710 Prosperity Ave Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-2841
    Reston Office
    1800 Town Center Dr Ste 311, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-2841
    Fair Oaks Office
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-2841
    Alexandria Office
    4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1110, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-2841
    Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery PC
    7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 135, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-2841

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 30, 2021
    I am very happy and satisfied about my visit. She is very knowledgeable and explains everything well.
    Leonila Jose — May 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kimberly Matzie, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861579898
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Matzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matzie has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Matzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

