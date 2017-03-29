Dr. Kimberly McCrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly McCrea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly McCrea, MD
Dr. Kimberly McCrea, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. McCrea works at
Dr. McCrea's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 580, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr McCrea and Dez. They are both very empathetic and there is never a wait. The office staff is very friendly. I couldn't ask for better care.
About Dr. Kimberly McCrea, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1235198656
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCrea has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCrea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCrea has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCrea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.