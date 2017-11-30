Dr. Kimberly McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly McLaughlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly McLaughlin, MD
Dr. Kimberly McLaughlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. McLaughlin's Office Locations
Doctors Medical Center of Modesto1500 FLORIDA AVE, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 574-1365
Golden Valley Health Center797 W Childs Ave, Merced, CA 95341 Directions (209) 383-5871
St. Joseph's Medical Center1800 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 467-6351
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Warm and informative.
About Dr. Kimberly McLaughlin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.