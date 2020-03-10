Overview

Dr. Kimberly McMillin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. McMillin works at Family Medical Center N Garland in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.