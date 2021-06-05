Dr. McNally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly McNally, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly McNally, MD
Dr. Kimberly McNally, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Inglewood, CA.
Dr. McNally works at
Dr. McNally's Office Locations
South Bay Family Health Care1091 S La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 330-2960
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.McNally is great! Very informative and friendly.
About Dr. Kimberly McNally, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1831474576
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNally accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McNally. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.