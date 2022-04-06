Dr. Kimberly Mezera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mezera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Mezera, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Mezera, MD
Dr. Kimberly Mezera, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Mezera's Office Locations
Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste C135, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-5051Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Dallas2595 Dallas Pkwy # 401, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 566-5051
Texas Hand and Arm Center9301 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 347-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wish Dr. Mezera was an internist so I could see her twice a year for regular exams. She is professional, bright, friendly and listens and understands your concerns. Her entire staff is friendly, helpful and outstanding. The best experience I have had in a doctor's office in a very long time. I rarely leave online reviews, but this was well deserved.
About Dr. Kimberly Mezera, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYP/Cornell Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern/Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern
- University of North Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mezera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mezera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mezera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mezera has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mezera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Mezera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mezera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mezera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mezera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.