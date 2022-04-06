Overview of Dr. Kimberly Mezera, MD

Dr. Kimberly Mezera, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Mezera works at Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.