Dr. Kimberly Mims, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Mims, MD
Dr. Kimberly Mims, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.
Dr. Mims' Office Locations
Charlotte Medical Clinic10650 Park Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 302-8555
- 2 1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 403, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-5375
Randolph Internal Medicine Associates3030 Randolph Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 302-8555
Atrium Health University City8800 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 863-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient oriented, highly recommended.
About Dr. Kimberly Mims, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Sleep Medicine
