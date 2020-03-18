Dr. Kimberly Monday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Monday, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Monday, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Monday works at
Locations
Houston Neurological Institute Llp4141 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 947-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I adore Dr. Monday. She takes her time and really listens. I’ve been suffering from a mysterious pain and loss of motion. She already has a plan for me after 4 visits.
About Dr. Kimberly Monday, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1114908753
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monday has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Monday. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monday.
