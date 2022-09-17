Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Morel works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morel?
Extremely nice and welcoming, and will cater treatment to patient's exact needs
About Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184724437
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morel works at
Dr. Morel has seen patients for Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morel speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Morel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morel.
