Dr. Kimberly Moreland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Moreland, MD
Dr. Kimberly Moreland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Moreland works at
Dr. Moreland's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1505 Soquel Dr Ste 1, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 465-5440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moreland is the exact kind of caring, compassionate, careful OB-GYN you want
About Dr. Kimberly Moreland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of California, Santa Cruz
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreland works at
Dr. Moreland speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreland.
