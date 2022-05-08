Overview of Dr. Kimberly Moreland, MD

Dr. Kimberly Moreland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Moreland works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.