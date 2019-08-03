Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Moskowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Moskowitz, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cosmetic Vein and Laser Center651 Grand Panama Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 233-0264
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moskowitz?
I have been going to Dr Moskowitz for some time now. I have never meet an more caring doctor. She truly is an great doctor always makes you feel like Family and takes the time to listen to my concerns. The Staff is amazing love them all
About Dr. Kimberly Moskowitz, MD
- Vascular Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1770673808
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moskowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Dr. Moskowitz has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.