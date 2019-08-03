See All Vascular Medicine in Panama City Beach, FL
Dr. Kimberly Moskowitz, MD

Vascular Medicine
3.8 (19)
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Moskowitz, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Moskowitz works at COSMETIC VEIN AND LASER CENTER in Panama City Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Vein and Laser Center
    651 Grand Panama Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 233-0264

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle-Brachial Index Test Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 03, 2019
    I have been going to Dr Moskowitz for some time now. I have never meet an more caring doctor. She truly is an great doctor always makes you feel like Family and takes the time to listen to my concerns. The Staff is amazing love them all
    Dee — Aug 03, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Moskowitz, MD
    About Dr. Kimberly Moskowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770673808
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moskowitz works at COSMETIC VEIN AND LASER CENTER in Panama City Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Moskowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Moskowitz has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

