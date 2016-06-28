See All Pediatricians in Aurora, CO
Dr. Kimberly Mourani, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Mourani, MD

Dr. Kimberly Mourani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Loyola University - Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Mourani works at Rocky Mountain Health Centers Pediatrics in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mourani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Health Centers Pediatrics
    15101 E Iliff Ave Ste 140, Aurora, CO 80014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0558
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 28, 2016
    I have been going to that office for almost 8 years now. They are very courteous, professional. I was able to get a same day appointment today for my daughter that was running a fever. I have never had any problems getting them to refill my kids medications or having them fax an immunization form to the daycare.
    Denver, CO — Jun 28, 2016
    About Dr. Kimberly Mourani, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1013978873
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University - Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
    • Loyola University - Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Mourani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mourani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mourani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mourani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mourani works at Rocky Mountain Health Centers Pediatrics in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Mourani’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mourani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mourani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mourani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mourani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

