Overview of Dr. Kimberly Mullin, MD

Dr. Kimberly Mullin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Mullin works at Smithline Beecham Clinical Lab Palos in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.