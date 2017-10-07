Dr. Kimberly Mullin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Mullin, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Mullin, MD
Dr. Kimberly Mullin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Mullin works at
Dr. Mullin's Office Locations
Smithline Beecham Clinical Lab Palos7800 W College Dr, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Mullin for over 20 years. She takes time and listens to any problems. The staff has always been great. Usually a long wait time but in this profession emergency's come up.
About Dr. Kimberly Mullin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1255384939
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullin accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullin has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullin.
