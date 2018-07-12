Dr. Nagamine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Nagamine, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Nagamine, MD
Dr. Kimberly Nagamine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.
Dr. Nagamine's Office Locations
1
Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children1319 Punahou St, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions
2
Pali Momi Medical Center98-1079 Moanalua Rd, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 486-6000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is so compassionate I love how she treated my wife from 1cmonth of pregnancy through after the pregnancy! She is also straightforward. Her office staffs are awesome including Irene at the reception she is very friendly and healpful. Dr. Nagamine took care of my wife when she had a C-Section and comforted her through it all. My wife and I trust nagamine with our lives because she is caring and professional! I would recommend everyone to see her. Thank you Dr. Nagamine! From the Cabasa!
About Dr. Kimberly Nagamine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Nagamine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagamine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagamine has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagamine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagamine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagamine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagamine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagamine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.