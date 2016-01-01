See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kimberly Narain, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Narain, MD

Dr. Kimberly Narain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Narain works at UCLA Comprehensive Health Program in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Narain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Iris Cantor UCLA Women's Health Center
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 290, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 916-9964

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kimberly Narain, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689900102
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Narain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Narain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narain works at UCLA Comprehensive Health Program in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Narain’s profile.

    Dr. Narain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

