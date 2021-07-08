Overview of Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD

Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Newman works at Atrium Health in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.