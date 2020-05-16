See All Podiatrists in Sheffield Village, OH
Dr. Kimberly Nichelson, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Sheffield Village, OH
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Nichelson, DPM

Dr. Kimberly Nichelson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nichelson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5321 Meadow Lane Ct, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 (440) 934-8444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 16, 2020
    I was hospitalized with an infected toe on Christmas Eve, 2019. Dr. Nichelson was my assigned doctor/surgeon. She advised that the toe needed removal and we proceeded with that decision. She is an excellent surgeon and a very pleasant doctor to deal with in here office. I would highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Kimberly Nichelson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538504360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nichelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nichelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

