Dr. Kimberly Nichelson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Nichelson, DPM
Dr. Kimberly Nichelson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Nichelson's Office Locations
- 1 5321 Meadow Lane Ct, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 934-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I was hospitalized with an infected toe on Christmas Eve, 2019. Dr. Nichelson was my assigned doctor/surgeon. She advised that the toe needed removal and we proceeded with that decision. She is an excellent surgeon and a very pleasant doctor to deal with in here office. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kimberly Nichelson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1538504360
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
