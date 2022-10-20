Overview

Dr. Kimberly Nicholson, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Nicholson works at ATLANTA NORTH DERMATOLOGY & SKIN CARE in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.