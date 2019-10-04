See All Neurosurgeons in Redding, CA
Dr. Kimberly Page, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (41)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Page, MD

Dr. Kimberly Page, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.

Dr. Page works at Shasta Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Page's Office Locations

    Kimberly A. Page, M.D., F.A.A.N.S.
    1255 Liberty St Fl 2, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 246-2467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bonner General Hospital
  • Kootenai Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 04, 2019
    She replaced my spinal cord stimulator (SCS) and did a great job! It was a new procedure that had to get approved. Thank You!
    — Oct 04, 2019
    About Dr. Kimberly Page, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215930250
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford Hospital
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    • University of Nevada, Reno
