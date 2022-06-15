Overview

Dr. Kimberly Parks, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Parks works at MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSP in Boston, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.