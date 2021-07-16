Overview of Dr. Kimberly Peregrim, DO

Dr. Kimberly Peregrim, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Peregrim works at Latham Internal Medicine, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.