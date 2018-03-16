Dr. Kimberly Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Perkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Perkins, MD
Dr. Kimberly Perkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Perkins' Office Locations
Fujita Sato Ohtani MD1329 Lusitana St Ste 402, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 538-3787
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Doc Kimberly perkins is great and experienced. I am very glad I found perkins as my OBGYN. She is very knowledgeable and explains everything with patience. I had my first baby delivered by perkins. Perkins is very caring about her patients. She makes me very comfortable. After hours when needed she is available and helpful for me. Her staff is also very cool and helpful in accommodating new appointments.
About Dr. Kimberly Perkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
