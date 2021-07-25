Dr. Kimberly Pitts-Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts-Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Pitts-Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Pitts-Davis, MD
Dr. Kimberly Pitts-Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Pitts-Davis' Office Locations
RAMBLC Pediatric14880 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 419-9177Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pitts is amazing. She was my pediatrician and then my son’s until we moved. She has just the sweetest personality and is very knowledgeable. I never felt rushed when seeing her. And she always put my husband and I at ease with our baby as first time parents. I can’t say enough good things about her!
About Dr. Kimberly Pitts-Davis, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1972550085
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitts-Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitts-Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitts-Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts-Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts-Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts-Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts-Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.