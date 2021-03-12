Overview of Dr. Kimberly Ray, MD

Dr. Kimberly Ray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL.



Dr. Ray works at Partlow Harbin & Poist OB/GYN in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.