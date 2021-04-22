See All Pediatricians in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Kimberly Rosdeutscher, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Rosdeutscher, MD

Dr. Kimberly Rosdeutscher, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Rosdeutscher works at Children's Medical Group in Hermitage, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosdeutscher's Office Locations

    Children's Medical Group
    3786 Central Pike Ste 130, Hermitage, TN 37076 (615) 703-2093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Fever
Otitis Media
Immunization Administration
Fever
Otitis Media
Immunization Administration

Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Apr 22, 2021
    I'm just "gemma" but I went with my grandson and daughter to every appt. She came highly recommended by my sister and brother in law who took my niece and nephew to see her for years and she never once even vaguely disappointed. I was very disappointed when he, my grandson had to switch doctors,who seems great too,but am thrilled to see Dr.Rothsdeutcher going strong I just knew in my heart somehow that she would.
    Amanda H — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Kimberly Rosdeutscher, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750360210
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Hosp Med Ctr/U Cincinnati
    • Childrens Hospital Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Rosdeutscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosdeutscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosdeutscher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosdeutscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosdeutscher works at Children's Medical Group in Hermitage, TN. View the full address on Dr. Rosdeutscher’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosdeutscher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosdeutscher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosdeutscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosdeutscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

