Overview of Dr. Kimberly Rosdeutscher, MD

Dr. Kimberly Rosdeutscher, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Rosdeutscher works at Children's Medical Group in Hermitage, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.