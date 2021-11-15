Overview of Dr. Kimberly Rozengarten, DO

Dr. Kimberly Rozengarten, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Rozengarten works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.