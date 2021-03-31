Overview of Dr. Kimberly Sawyer, MD

Dr. Kimberly Sawyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Sawyer works at Baptist Memorial Hospital-desoto Inc. in Southaven, MS with other offices in Clarksville, TN and Tullahoma, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.