Dr. Kimberly Schlesinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Schlesinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Schlesinger, MD
Dr. Kimberly Schlesinger, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Mary Washington Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center and VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital.
Dr. Schlesinger works at
Dr. Schlesinger's Office Locations
-
1
UM SJMC Breast Center7501 Osler Dr Ste 205, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schlesinger?
While under Dr Schlesinger's care, I felt that all of my needs and concerns were taken care of! I simply love her! I was very sorry when she moved, but am ecstatic to learn that she has returned, to the Cancer Center in Tappahannock! I am scheduled to see her in a couple weeks...I can't wait!
About Dr. Kimberly Schlesinger, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1992726335
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlesinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlesinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlesinger works at
Dr. Schlesinger has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlesinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlesinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlesinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlesinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.