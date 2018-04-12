Overview of Dr. Kimberly Schlesinger, MD

Dr. Kimberly Schlesinger, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Mary Washington Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center and VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital.



Dr. Schlesinger works at UM SJMC Breast Center in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.