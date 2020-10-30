Dr. Kimberly Schlichter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlichter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Schlichter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Schlichter, MD
Dr. Kimberly Schlichter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlichter's Office Locations
- 1 8800 W 75th St Ste 320, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 541-0990
The Women's Healthcare Group - Overland Park10600 Quivira Rd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 541-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I "inherited" Dr. Schilchter after my OBGYN of many years retired. I have been seeing her for about 3 years now. She reads the chart BEFORE she comes in, so she know what the issues are she has to follow. The keeps track of mammograms report. She is kind and on top of everything and very competent. I am very happy with her.
About Dr. Kimberly Schlichter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881678282
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlichter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlichter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlichter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlichter has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlichter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlichter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlichter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlichter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlichter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.