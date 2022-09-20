Dr. Kimberly Schoofs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoofs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Schoofs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Schoofs, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med College Wisconsin and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Schoofs works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Skin & Cancer Center5810 NW Barry Rd Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 584-8100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Kansas City Skin & Cancer Center9301 W 74th St Ste 230, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (816) 584-8100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoofs?
Patient centric from the moment you walk through the door! Caring and compassionate in every way. I have received several treatments to remove thermal damage to my face with outstanding results!
About Dr. Kimberly Schoofs, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1679550974
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Aurora St Luke's Med Center
- Med College Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoofs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoofs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoofs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoofs works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoofs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoofs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoofs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoofs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.