Dr. Kimberly Short, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Short, MD
Dr. Kimberly Short, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Eastern Va Sch Med
Dr. Short works at
Dr. Short's Office Locations
Gillian Downtown317 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Directions (317) 913-3260Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Gillian Institute8455 Clearvista Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 913-3260Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Short & her office employees were amazing! There is no question I could come up with that she didn't have a good answer for! Her care & instructions for recovery were perfect! If I had a question or concern all I had to do was call and it was answered! Thank you ladies!!
About Dr. Kimberly Short, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Sch Med
- GRAMEC
- Butterworth Hosp/Mich State U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Short has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Short works at
Dr. Short speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Short. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Short.
