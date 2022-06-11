See All Plastic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Kimberly Short, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (45)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Short, MD

Dr. Kimberly Short, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Eastern Va Sch Med

Dr. Short works at Gillian Institute in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Short's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gillian Downtown
    317 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 913-3260
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Gillian Institute
    8455 Clearvista Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 913-3260
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Kimberly Short, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770708158
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Va Sch Med
    • GRAMEC
    • Butterworth Hosp/Mich State U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Short, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Short has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Short works at Gillian Institute in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Short’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Short. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Short.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Short, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Short appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

