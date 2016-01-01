Overview

Dr. Kimberly Smash, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Smash works at Prolific Health and Wellness in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.