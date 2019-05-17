Overview of Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD

Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at MDVIP - New Iberia, Louisiana in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.