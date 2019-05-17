Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD
Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
MDVIP - New Iberia, Louisiana520 N Lewis St Ste 100, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 284-6425
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith is an amazing Doctor, She is worth the wait time if any. I am going to be lost if I ever have to lose her as my personal Doctor. She is the only one who has diagnosed me correctly and has put me on the right track. She is truly an amazing doctor from God, and it shows not only in her work eithics, her caring personal "bed side" manners to her patients, but also in her work enviroment!!! Thanks for always listening!!!
About Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1073500344
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Umc
- Lsu Umc
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods.