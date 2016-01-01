Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD
Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Erlanger Neurology1755 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-9001
- 2 979 E 3rd St Ste C380, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-9001
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.