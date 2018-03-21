Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD
Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Lone Star Kids Care1256 W Exchange Pkwy Ste 200, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 649-5480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My kids have been seeing Dr. Kim and Sabrina for over 14 years. Since before her ex-husband even started his practice. My 18 year old boy still prefers seeing Dr. Kim and Sabrina. Twelve years ago, Dr. Kim saved his life. He was not recovering from pneumonia, and Dr. Kim sent us to Children's Dallas, believing He had Pleural Empyema. She was right on, and he had lung surgery to clear the fluid and infection. She called me every day checking on him. Sabrina also worked with her then.
About Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962454397
Education & Certifications
- Univ of MO Kansas City Childrens Mercy Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.