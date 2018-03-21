Overview of Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD

Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Smith works at Lone Star Kids Care in Allen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.