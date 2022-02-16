Dr. Soderberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Soderberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Soderberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Virginia Beach, VA. They completed their residency with University Of Arkansas For Med Sciences
They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3176 Holland Rd Ste 103, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 Directions (757) 368-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have changed from another local dermatologist to this practice and am very pleased. Dr. Soderberg and her PAs are very qualified and I will continue to recommend them to my family and friends
About Dr. Kimberly Soderberg, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1386786697
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas For Med Sciences
- Dermatology
