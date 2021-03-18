Overview

Dr. Kimberly Stein, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at Pro Health Family Physicians in Saint Cloud, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.