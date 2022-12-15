Overview of Dr. Kimberly Stock, MD

Dr. Kimberly Stock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Knox Community Hospital, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Stock works at COPC Internal Medicine Group in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.