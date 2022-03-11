Dr. Kimberly Stockmaster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockmaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Stockmaster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Stockmaster, MD
Dr. Kimberly Stockmaster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Dr. Stockmaster works at
Dr. Stockmaster's Office Locations
Obgyn Associates of Tidewater Inc880 Kempsville Rd Ste 2200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-6350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Group for Women250 W Brambleton Ave Ste 202, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 466-6350
Obgyn Assoc of Tidewater300 Medical Pkwy Ste 308, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 466-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stockmaster?
No one enjoys this sort of visit, but coming here to the group for women makes it less of a hassle. As a long term patient I have always had amazing care and Dr Stockmaster is one of the best physicians there. She is kind and considerate and caring to her patients.
About Dr. Kimberly Stockmaster, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1740492685
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stockmaster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stockmaster accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stockmaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stockmaster has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stockmaster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockmaster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockmaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockmaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockmaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.