Dr. Kimberly Stone, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Kimberly Stone, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Stone, MD
Dr. Kimberly Stone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone's Office Locations
One Medical Seniors - Meeker13940 W Meeker Blvd Ste 133, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (602) 346-7065
Iora with One Medical - Sun City Bell10001 W Bell Rd Ste 105, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (602) 346-7065Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr. I ever had, she listened to me and explained everything, I feel I can trust her, l highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kimberly Stone, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780644138
Education & Certifications
- University Tn Grad School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.